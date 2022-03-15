Will Brie Larson Appear as Captain Marvel?

That’s the big question! Brie Larson previously made a surprise appearance as Carol Danvers in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so another unannounced cameo is always possible.

While it isn’t known yet if Larson will appear in Ms. Marvel, Vellani will get to share the screen with the Oscar winner in The Marvels, the sequel to 2018’s Captain Marvel. Wandavision‘s Teyonah Parris will also join the movie as the adult Monica Rambeau. The Nia DaCosta-directed film is set to hit theaters in November 2022.