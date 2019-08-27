VMAs

Celebrity Couples Show PDA at the MTV VMAs 2019: Photos

By
Jenni-Farley-and-Zack-Clayton-Carpinello-PDA-Red-Carpet-VMAs-2019
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
7
8 / 7

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello

The Jersey Shore star kissed her wrestler beau on the red carpet.

Back to top