VMAs

Celebrity Couples Show PDA at the MTV VMAs 2019: Photos

By
Jesse-Tyler-Ferguson-and-Justin-Mikita-PDA-Red-Carpet-VMAs-2019
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
7
8 / 7

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The Modern Family star brought his leading man to the awards show.

Back to top