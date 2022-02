1 Year of Love

“There is no one else I’d rather spend forever with,” the Russia native wrote via social media in June 2020. “Happy 1 year anniversary to the love my life, @silvioscagliahaart. I love you so so much ❤️.”

Silvio shared his own message celebrating the milestone, writing, “The first year of our marriage has passed and I love you more than ever @juliahaart !!! You are all my life, forever!”