Rocky Start

“The first year of our interaction was me yelling at him. I was horrible to him,” Julia told The New York Times in July 2021 about meeting the La Perla CEO in 2015 while working at the company. “But I had a lot of respect for him. As sheltered as my life had been, his life had been the diametric opposite. He’d been everywhere. He’d seen everything. And when I yelled at him, he took it like a man. That made me happy.”