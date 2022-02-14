Getting Messier

“We are not going to respond to the multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears in Ms. Haart’s Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law,” a spokesperson for Silvio told Us in a statement on February 14. “We will note, however, that it seems Ms. Haart has not taken the time to read the company’s governing documents as to who owns the stock that controls the company.”

The reality star’s “baseless action cannot divert attention” from Silvio’s own lawsuit against her regarding her alleged withdrawal of money from the company’s bank account, the statement continued. “We will have more to say in the future about the need for Ms. Haart to be held legally accountable for such allegedly illegal misappropriation of company funds.”