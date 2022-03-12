Getting the Police Involved

Us exclusively confirmed in March 2022 that Julia was wanted for allegedly stealing a $401,500 Bentley owned by her estranged husband following her termination from Elite World Group one month prior. Silvio reported the car stolen on March 4 after giving Julia seven days to return the vehicle herself since she was “unauthorized” to use it after being let go from his company.

Julia could be charged with a misdemeanor for “unauthorized use of a vehicle” for still having the Bentley in her possession. A source close to the situation told Us at the time that the NYPD doesn’t plan to arrest her, but they would issue her a summons to appear in court on the charge of theft.