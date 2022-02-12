Her Lawyer Speaks Out

“The claims against Julia Haart are not based in fact and an attempt for Sylvio Scaglia to take the attention off of his own history of failed investments [La Perla, Babelgum, Yewno],” Julia’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to Us in February 2022. “In fact, the company still owned by Scaglia that has any value is the company that was run by Haart, who took over the operations of the business and as a result its valuation has increased over 5 times from $90 million to $500 million. The account that is the basis of a lawsuit is a jointly owned account, and the same account that Mr. Scaglia used to pay his own divorce lawyers. Earlier today Julia filed an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery to address the actions taken by Mr. Scaglia, including her unauthorized purported termination.”