Julia’s Alleged Withdrawals

One day after Julia filed to end her marriage, a complaint accused her of making “illegal withdrawals” from the EWG bank account after she was informed of the board’s plans to fire her. According to docs obtained by Us, the move “breached a January 19, 2022 agreement between her and Silvio Scaglia,” under which the duo signed off on a $250,000 limit on withdrawals “other than to cover a mortgage, rent, and current living expenditures.”

Silvio is seeking “(a) return of the converted funds; (b) damages for [Julia’s] conversion, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty; and (c) a declaration of constructive trust over the $850,000,” per the docs.