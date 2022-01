Riley Smith

Smith, who plays Ryan Hudson on the series, briefly dated his Life Sentence costar Lucy Hale in 2018. Us confirmed the duo’s romance in February of that year after they were spotted kissing on Valentine’s Day. The relationship fizzled out five months later.

The Motocrossed actor moved on with Ashli Robson. The couple, who are currently engaged, welcomed their first child, daughter Shiloh, in August 2019.