Scott Wolf

Wolf was briefly engaged to Alyssa Milano from in 1993. The Party of Five alum then romanced his costar Paula Devicq from 1996 to 1997 before falling for his now-wife Kelly Limp. The couple tied the knot in May 2004 and share three children: Jackson, born in 2009, Miller, born in 2012, and Lucy, born in 2014.