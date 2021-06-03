Sports Naomi Osaka Exits French Open for Mental Health: Serena Williams and More Celebs React By Eliza Thompson June 3, 2021 Shutterstock 30 7 / 30 Ja Morant “We with you,” tweeted the NBA’s 2020 Rookie of the Year. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News