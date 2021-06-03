Pink

“For whatever it’s worth — I’m proud of Naomi Osaka for putting her mental health, her well being above everything,” the Grammy winner tweeted. “If we don’t take care of our health, our wellness — well then who will? What do we have if we don’t have our health? Don’t we know by now that success isn’t worth our life?” In a second tweet, the “So What” singer added, “She’s (Naomi) an example I would show my children — ‘Listen, babies, you can work hard to master your craft, but you do it on your own terms, and screw anyone if they don’t get it.'”