Naomi Osaka Exits French Open for Mental Health: Serena Williams and More Celebs React

By
Serena Williams Naomi Osaka Exits French Open Celebs React
Serena Williams

In a post-match news conference following her first victory at the tournament, the Olympic gold medalist said that she can relate to Osaka’s struggles with anxiety. “I feel for Naomi,” Williams, 39, told the Associated Press. “Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can.”

