Sports

Naomi Osaka Exits French Open for Mental Health: Serena Williams and More Celebs React

By
Sloane Stephens Naomi Osaka Exits French Open Celebs React
 Rob Prange/Shutterstock
16
15 / 16
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Sloane Stephens

“We’re behind you babygirl,” the tennis star wrote via Instagram. “Take the time you need!”

Back to top