August 2019

shley became a cast member on CMT’s Racing Wives in 2019 alongside her sister-in-law, Samantha Busch. “It really allowed my sister-and-law and I to get so much closer and do a bunch of fun things with Kurt and Kyle [Busch],” Ashley told FOX5 Las Vegas in September 2020. “You see a different dynamic of the Busch family and a little bit of what happens outside the track.”