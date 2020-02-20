Pics NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman’s Sweetest Moments With His Family: See the Photos By Meredith Nardino February 20, 2020 Courtesy of Krissie Newman/Instagram 11 6 / 11 Silly Smiles Brooklyn and Ashlyn were their dad’s No. 1 fans before he took the racetrack in September 2016. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News