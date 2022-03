Derek Hough

Before he began dating longtime love Hayley Erbert in 2015, the Dancing With the Stars pro was linked to singer Raquelle Gracie, actress India de Beaufort and his season 6 DWTS partner, Shannon Elizabeth. He briefly dated Cheryl Cole in 2010, noting during a London event three years later, “We dated for a while. Absolutely, we are still friends, we are still very close.”