Hayden Panettiere

Panettiere dated Heroes costar Milo Ventimiglia from 2007 to 2009, later moving on with Klitschko. After briefly splitting in 2011, the twosome reunited in April 2013, confirming their engagement that October. The pair welcomed daughter Kaya in December 2014 before calling it quits again four years later. The Ice Princess star dated Brian Hickerson on and off from 2018 to 2020.