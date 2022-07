2018

Portman collaborated with her husband once again on the film Vox Lux. The Annihilation actress played pop star Celeste Montgomery and Millepied choreographed the dance scenes.

“My husband choreographed the performance that she has at the end … it was so fun,” she told Extra in November 2018. “It was kind of like living out my childhood dreams of, like, being a pop star and having a microphone and then, you know, getting to work with my husband which is always so fun.”