Early 2000s

Though Lyonne has no memory of it, Rudolph introduced her to Armisen. “I was going through a rocky road, as we know,” the actress told Glamour in a September 2019 interview, referencing her “Grey Gardens phase.” She struggled with drug addiction for many years and got sober in the mid-2000s.

Lyonne recalled, according to what Armisen told her, that he and the Bridesmaids star dropped by the Ad Astra actress’s apartment and found her chain-smoking in a long silk robe with sunglasses on. “I pulled out a copy of [Legs McNeil’s oral history] Please Kill Me, autographed it, and was like, ‘Welcome, kid. Fred — what a name. Happy birthday. Enjoy the book.’ He still has it,” he said.