Exes

Nathan Griffith Sends Jenelle Evans Sweet Birthday Message Amid David Eason Divorce: ‘I’m So Proud’

By
David Eason Claims Jenelle Evans 'Disappeared' With Daughter Ensley
Jenelle Evans and Ensley Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Better Than Ever

Days before her special day, the former MTV star thanked her followers for their support. 

 

Back to top