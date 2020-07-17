Kendra Oyesanya

“The news of Naya’s passing hit us all pretty hard,” the Oklahoma native, who worked with Rivera on Step Up: High Water, told Us exclusively on July 17. “Our characters (Collette and Poppy) had a big sister, little sister relationship that transferred over into our real lives. We just clicked and she was my girl! Naya was very talented, witty, REAL, and fun to be around. She was a strong woman who was never afraid to speak her mind.” Oyesanya and Rivera would get together for “dinner dates” to eat, drink and talk about “men and life” through the years. “She loved our cast and was really excited to start season 3 on our new network (Starz),” Oyesanya added. “She was an amazing mother who loved her son, Josey, with all her heart. The last time we spoke was around a week before she went missing … She told me she missed me. I couldn’t wait to catch her up on everything with me and hear what’s been up with her during quarantine life. I’m definitely going to miss her presence and working with her.”