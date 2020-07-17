Tia Mowry

Tia shared a throwback photo of Rivera with her brother Tahj Mowry, who recently revealed he dated the Glee star in the past. “My Naya. I became apart of your world through my brother @tahj_mowry,” Tia wrote. “You guys used to hit the pavement auditioning together and booking jobs together. I’ve known your beautiful spirit since the age of 6. You quickly became family. Just some of my favorite memories- you helping my sister and myself look for a place to live when my parents kicked Tamera and I out of the house at 25. Us hitting L.A. night life together with @tahj_mowry and going to [parties]introducing me to the most wild drink I’ve ever had and you laughing at me because I couldn’t handle it. I will never forget asking you to shoot an episode of my cooking show Tia Mowry at Home and you saying yes without hesitation. Or us waking together to our cars on the paramount lot after a long hard day of work. We were both so stoked that we had television shows on the same lot.”

She concluded: “I love you. Your smile will always be the most beautiful smile. Rest my love. You are now a beautiful angel. 🙏🏽”