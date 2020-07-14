Ashley Fink

“Naya and I held hands during every glee tour performance and I looked forward to it every. single. time,” the actress, who played Lauren Zizes, wrote via Instagram. “We would always try to make each other laugh by doing something silly and different each show. And then, years later, we held hands again filming the finale. This is just too much. It doesn’t seem possible that such a one of a kind, beautiful, smart, witty, hilarious force of nature could be gone so soon. My thoughts and all my love are with her family and beautiful son. Heartbroken.”