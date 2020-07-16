Dot-Marie Jones

“This woman touched so many lives and mine is one of them,” the actress, who portrayed Coach Shannon Beiste, captioned a series of photos of the pair via Instagram. “She was beyond a force, she was everything you could imagine. Talented, smart, stunning, and most of all present. As I have said since day one working with her and just being around this amazing woman, she’s the real deal! No bulls–t, not fake, what you saw is what you got and I love and respect her for that. She had an infectious laugh and smile that pulled you in. A true gift she was and her eyes told you so much when she talked about being a momma, they would well up and you could see how much love she had for her boy Josey. I will love and honour Rivera forever and always! I called her Rivera all the time, she’d hear me and just turn and laugh and give you that award-winning smile and always met with a hug!”