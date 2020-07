Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow, who won an Emmy for her guest role on Glee, posted a clip of her character, Holly Holliday, singing “Landslide” with Rivera and Morris during season 2.

“Remembering beautiful @nayarivera today,” the actress wrote via Instagram. “Getting to sing in this trio with her was such a special moment. I am in utter shock and disbelief that someone so full of life and passion and talent is no longer with us. And completely heart broken for her family. 💔”