Harry Shum Jr.

“I’m failing miserably to process this news. I always imagined our old future senior moments where we would hear from your infectious laughter down the hall knowing that our funny bone was in for a treat,” the SAG Award winner, who played Mike Chang, wrote in a lengthy letter he shared via Twitter. “To many people, myself included, you were the life of the party. Not only able to rock when fun was to be had after a long day but that shining friend that was always willing to listen, offer sympathy, perspective and at times, give much needed levity to any situation.”

Shum remembered Rivera as “a beast on the show” who would “nail multi page monologues” and pour her heart “into every performance. He added, “You deserved more. … We will make sure to keep your legacy and spirit alive so Josey will grow up to know the incredible woman you were. Love you, Naya.”