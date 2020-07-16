Kristin Chenoweth

“Thank you for what you gave the world,” Chenoweth wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of Rivera and Josey. “I love you.”

The Broadway star later shared a tearful tribute via her Instagram Story. “A long time ago I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee,” Chenoweth said. “I had the honor of meeting all my babies, those kids, who still make me proud and I want them to know I still love them and I’m proud of them. And with Naya gone, I know how that hurts them. She was such a sweet, sweet child.”