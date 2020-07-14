News ‘Glee’ Cast Reacts to Naya Rivera’s Tragic Death By Emily Longeretta July 14, 2020 John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 30 11 / 30 Lauren Potter “Cheerios Forever,” the Special Olympics advocate, who played Becky Jackson, wrote via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16: Everything We Know These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News