Lea Michele

The actress, who famously feuded with her costar before they called a truce, deleted her Twitter account three days after Rivera went missing amid criticism from several Glee cast members for her behavior on the set. After the Sorry Not Sorry author was declared dead on July 13 — the seventh anniversary of costar and Michele’s real-life love Cory Monteith‘s death — the Scream Queens star posted tributes to the pair on her Instagram Stories, sharing a black-and-white photo of Monteith in NYC and a screengrab of Rivera along with a photo of the cast sitting by the beach.