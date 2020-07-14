Matthew Morrison

Morrison, who portrayed Mr. Schue on all six seasons of Glee, shared a black-and-white photo of Rivera via Instagram.

“Naya was such a powerful force, in both her personal life and in her work. While so many of us were trying to find our voice, Naya’s was clear and resolute,” he wrote. “When she spoke, you would embrace every last word. And when she sang, she would let you into her soul. Glee acted as only a snippet of her life that we all, thankfully, had the honor of witnessing. But Naya would shine brightest when surrounded by her wonderful family.”

Morrison revealed that the former costars bonded over their kids. (The actor shares son Revel James Makai with wife Renee Puente.)

“A common passion we both shared recently was that of our roles as parents. Naya was fervent about motherhood and had a steadfast love for Josey,” he wrote. “It is that powerful love that ensures us that her story does not end here. I’m confident that her positive influence will be continuously felt, and that her beautiful spirit will carry on in the lives of so many. I’m devastated by this immense loss. This week has been long and trying with much praying and hope. I find some solace in closure, but the pain I feel for her and her family cannot be measured. Rest in peace, keep shining down on us with your bright light.”