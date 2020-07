Amber Riley

Rivera’s former Glee costar spoke out on July 12 after fans speculated online about why Riley was maintaining a social media silence following the actress’ disappearance. “Show some respect,” she tweeted. “All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”