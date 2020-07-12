Searching on Land

Search and rescue personnel checked cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area again as well as the shoreline on July 12. “This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s office tweeted. “Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office later told Us that “all of the cabins were vacant,” adding that “investigators are still focusing all efforts on searching the lake.” The search will continue “through at least Tuesday.”

The department also appeared to address Rivera’s former Glee costar Heather Morris‘ request on July 11 to join the search on-foot with “a small group of friends.”

“For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you.”