The Photo

According to Inglis, Rivera sent a photo to her family from the boat on the day she went missing. “There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove. We found where that cove was,” the diver told Us. “It showed the boat either onshore or close to shore. It didn’t appear that the boat was up on the shore by much. So they have a timestamp when that happened.”

He continued: “We have the location of the cove, and then we have the location where the boat was found. So we did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively. As those came up negative and the deeper that we go into the lake, it starts to become more of a safety issue.”