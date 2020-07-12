The Search

The initial search for Rivera on Wednesday was halted after approximately six hours at 10 p.m. PT due to safety concerns and lack of visibility. The effort to find the actress resumed at 5:45 a.m. PT on Thursday.

“Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Thursday. “With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her.”

Deputy Chris Dyer of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Thursday that there were now up to 100 people searching for Rivera, including a canine unit as “cadaver” dogs are trained to detect gases emitted by a body. Several areas were searched last night with these dogs, but nothing was detected.

While the search halted for the second time on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. PT, it resumed at 6 a.m. PT on Friday, July 10. The search is mainly a dive operation as of Friday, per the PIO. A diver can stay down for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, per officials.