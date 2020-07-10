The Swimming Conditions

Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office revealed at a press conference on Thursday that officers are unaware of Rivera’s swimming abilities, but are confident she went for a swim in the lake.

“[Josey] gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water,” he explained, confirming that “swimming is permitted” in the lake. “There’s really no strong undercurrents like you would have in the ocean, but sometimes the water can be very cold and hypothermic elements being in cold water could affect some people, but I don’t know that that’s the case here.”

Donoghue added they do not know the “exact temperature” of the water. He also noted that the wind was likely not a factor. “I mean it does with the operation of the boats on the water, the wind pushes the boats but not to where it’s really hindered us in any significant way,” he said.