The Visibility of the Lake

Donoghue explained that “where the boat was found” is about 30 feet deep, but the lake is murky.

“The visibility is not very good. So if you’ve ever watched an underwater video and you’ve seen divers in the ocean, typically the visibility in the ocean water is much better. So in the lake, the visibility is terrible. Particularly in that area, there is a lot of trees and plants and such that are under the water that can cause entanglements. Makes it unsafe for the divers and makes it more complicated for the search,” he said. “There’s some visibility, I don’t know to what extent. If I were to take a guess just from my own experience in the lake, probably 15-foot visibility if I were to guess.”