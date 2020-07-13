The Wind

The wind may have played a part in what happened to Rivera, per Inglis.

“What I suspect is that the winds kicked up. Those pontoon boats are very light, and when you push them, it can get away from you. She might’ve tried to swim after the boat,” Inglis he told Us, noting his theory is “all speculation.”

The diver reiterated that winds “kick up” at Lake Piru.

“And the boats start to get away and you are trying to go after that boat … you could get a leg cramp,” he said. “If you are wearing a life vest, you could rest and someone can go back and pick you up, or call for help or something like that.”