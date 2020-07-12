Where

According to the Los Angeles Times, seven people drowned in Lake Piru, approximately 60 miles from Rivera’s home in the L.A. area, between 1994 to 2000. The lake has a surface area of 1,240 acres.

“The only thing I can emphasize is that if swimmers are around water, they need to wear a personal flotation device whether they know how to swim or not,” Douglas West, the lake’s parks and recreation services manager at the time, told the newspaper in 2000. ”That will save their lives.”

Eight years later, a 39-year-old L.A. resident drowned in the lake after he jumped in to save his 5-year-old daughter.

According to Ventura County Deputy Sheriff Chris Dyer, Rivera was familiar with the lake and this wasn’t her first time on the grounds.