2020

Rivera was reported missing in July 2020 after her boat was found adrift at Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son asleep on it. “It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to Us. The department has since resumed its search, although Rivera is presumed dead.