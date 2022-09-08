Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Bachelor Nation

Nayte Olukoya Ended Michelle Young Engagement Over the Phone, Started Having Doubts Less Than 2 Weeks After Finale

By
Is Nayte Dating DeAndra Nayte Olukoya Ended Michelle Young Engagement Over the Phone
 ABC/Craig Sjodin (2)
8
7 / 8
podcast

Is Nayte Dating DeAndra?

Less than a month after their split, Olukoya celebrated his birthday with several members of Bachelor Nation, including Deandra Kanu. While there were photos of what some fans thought was the duo getting cozy, Olukoya insisted nothing happened.

“We follow each other on Instagram, she lived in L.A., she’s Nigeria, I’m Nigerian. … I just moved to L.A. I messaged her, ‘Hey, just got to L.A. These are the birthday plans. You want to join, by all means, join. I’d love to have you there,’” he said. “And then all of a sudden there’s a picture of our knees touching. … It was just the worst timing. It just looks so bad. But no, there’s nothing going on whatsoever. But the optics are just, like, that looked bad. That looked really bad. That was stupid on my part, especially just how soon after the breakup.”

Back to top