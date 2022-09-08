Is Nayte Dating DeAndra?

Less than a month after their split, Olukoya celebrated his birthday with several members of Bachelor Nation, including Deandra Kanu. While there were photos of what some fans thought was the duo getting cozy, Olukoya insisted nothing happened.

“We follow each other on Instagram, she lived in L.A., she’s Nigeria, I’m Nigerian. … I just moved to L.A. I messaged her, ‘Hey, just got to L.A. These are the birthday plans. You want to join, by all means, join. I’d love to have you there,’” he said. “And then all of a sudden there’s a picture of our knees touching. … It was just the worst timing. It just looks so bad. But no, there’s nothing going on whatsoever. But the optics are just, like, that looked bad. That looked really bad. That was stupid on my part, especially just how soon after the breakup.”