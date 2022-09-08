Michelle’s Alleged DMs With a Country Singer

While Olukoya said that he trusted Young, there were “insecurities” in their relationship. One example was when he allegedly saw the “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost DMing with a “very famous country singer.” He “didn’t think much of it” until he realized she deleted the conversation from the app.

“Like, 20 seconds later, I glanced at your phone again and the entire thread is gone. So obviously, alarms are going off in my head,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I glanced at your phone and you were talking to this country music singer. And now the entire thread is gone. I have to ask, what was that about?’ The story that she told me just made no sense.”

According to Olukoya, Young originally said she and her friends planned to meet up with the musician for a game of pick-up basketball. She then mentioned getting a drink with the singer and when Olukoya spoke to one of Young’s friends about the story, she didn’t back her up.

“She apologized for making me feel like I couldn’t trust her. … Ever since that day, I have had a little bit of trust issues,” he said, noting that the twosome let it go and tried to move on. “It was just a red flag. She had apologized, and she made sure that I knew that it was nothing.”