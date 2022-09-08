The Pressures of Being the Bachelorette Affected Their Relationship

Olukoya cited Young feeling “pressure to always be perfect” and the public spotlight as another reason their relationship ended.

“Once we left that world, I kind of just wanted to be two normal people,” he said. “There was always this, like, background pressure to just be as perfect as possible, where I was like, ‘I mean, let’s just be ourselves.’ And I think that played a role in us not seeing eye to eye — we had conversations about the pressure. … I just wanted to be Nayte and Michelle.”