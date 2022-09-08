When Nayte Started Having Doubts

The twosome got into their first big fight on January 1, however, with Olukoya admitting he had doubts less than two weeks after the December 21 finale.

“We just stopped clicking. … Communication broke down,” he said of their post-show romance. “January 2 — I remember it like it was yesterday. It was like, ‘What’s going on right now?’ I fell in love with this woman, and then, like, I’m not saying that she changed into, like, this terrible person, but it just wasn’t the same really quick — after everything was said and done, after the engagement, after we started going into just the everyday motion of [our] lives and not a televised relationship, but, like, a real relationship. Things just started to shift. And I remember January 1 was our first really big fight. And then the very next day, it was another really big fight. And I was so freaked out.”

Olukoya, who said he called Rodney Matthews crying from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. after the January 2 spat, cited the issues that arose from their fights in January as the reason he didn’t move to Minnesota.

“I was like, ‘I want to figure this out before I move to Minnesota. Let’s put the moving conversation on hold for now while we figure out this relationship and this compatibility. We have only known each other for a few months and here we are engaged. I do want to live with you, I do want everything with you, but we really need to focus on the relationship,’” he said. “That’s why I didn’t move in March, because of the conversation that I had with her in early January.”