February 2020

When Ne-Yo announced the couple’s split, he couldn’t help but gush about his wife. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person,” he said during an appearance on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast. “There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”