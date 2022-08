January 2022

After Renay appeared in a music video for her husband’s song “Stay Down,” Ne-Yo revealed that his wife inspired the lyrics. “The song is, in essence, in part about her,” he told Essence. “The song is about the multiple people in my life that I know are going to stay down with me. That becomes very, very important at a certain point in your career and at a certain age. If I never sold another record. If I never made another dollar, who would still be here?”