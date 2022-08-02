July 2022

Days before Renay went public with her allegations, Ne-Yo said he wouldn’t want to know if his partner was cheating on him. “Listen, if I wake up every morning [and] the breakfast is cooked, my kids [are] taken care of, every time we around each other we smiling and happy and things are blissful, and on my deathbed somebody tell me you was cheating on me my whole life — I lived a pretty good damn life,” he said during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “I personally am a person that is not angry at living in a blissful bubble of ignorance. The truth is rarely pretty. In this world, in this life, you have to choose your happy. So, I choose to believe the truth that makes me happy as opposed to searching for the ugly truth that’s going to mess up my happy.”