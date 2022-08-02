June 2018

Ne-Yo revealed that his seventh studio album, Good Man, was inspired by his first in-depth conversation with Renay as well as the ways he’d tried to change to become a better partner. “I found myself in a lot of relationships where I was trying to be what I thought was perfect to her. Even despite — mind you every butterfly you know was first a caterpillar — when I was cheating and other stuff I was doing,” he added to Vibe. “I wanted her to feel like in her eyes I was perfect for her. She never caught wind of anything, she never saw anything, my dirt never touched her so to speak. But it was fake. It wasn’t real.”

With Renay, he “made the decision” to behave differently. “A lot of the stupid things we do as men are because we are selfish and don’t give a s–t about anybody,” he explained. “It took me a while to realize that and step outside of myself and say: ‘You are a selfish bastard, bruh. Like, for real. You need to get that under control or else you’re going to die alone.'”