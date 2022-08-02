May 2022

One month after renewing his vows with Renay, Ne-Yo said that “really uncomfortable conversations” helped them get their romance back on track. “As a human being, it’s just real difficult, especially with somebody that you love and you care for. You care about how they feel,” he told E!’s Daily Pop. “So, to tell them something about themselves that they may not enjoy, it’s hard to do that, on top of it being hard to hear about yourself.”

The R&B singer also touched on the couple’s marital problems in his single “Don’t Love Me,” which debuted that month. “It’s very easy to be considerate and passionate and all these things via a song because that is literally three minutes of a lifetime,” he said in the same interview. “It’s a whole other thing to be a husband to somebody and to deal with the ups and downs and black, white and gray of what love is in that aspect.”